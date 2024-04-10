Submit Release
Strategic Alliances Drive Núcleo SEPEC’s Growth in the Middle East: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán

The international expansion of Núcleo SEPEC marks a significant milestone in our company's history and reflects our commitment to excellence in the global oil and gas industry.”
— Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short-term energy outlook, projecting global oil consumption to reach 102.42 million barrels per day in 2024 and 103.71 million in 2025.

In this context, oil entrepreneur and director of Núcleo SEPEC Maclovio Yañez Villagran emphasizes the importance of this sector, which provides over half of the global energy supply and employs nearly 12 million workers worldwide. It is vital to the economies and infrastructure of numerous countries.

With over two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, Núcleo SEPEC stands out as a leading Mexican business group offering cutting-edge integrated solutions for well intervention.

Since 2019, the company has pursued an internationalization strategy, entering various Middle Eastern markets such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Yáñez Villagran adds, "The international expansion of Núcleo SEPEC marks a significant milestone in our company's history and reflects our commitment to excellence in the global oil and gas industry."

As an authorized supplier for the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Núcleo SEPEC plays a crucial role in Kuwait's oil industry, one of the world's largest oil producers. Since its foundation in 1934, KOC has played a fundamental role in developing and exporting Kuwait's energy resources.

"Working with the Kuwait Oil Company allows us to contribute to the development of Kuwait's oil industry and apply our knowledge and experience to ensure safe and efficient operations," comments Maclovio Yañez Villagran.

Saudi Aramco has authorized Núcleo SEPEC to be one of its suppliers in Saudi Arabia. This state-owned oil giant aims to increase its oil and gas production in the coming years.

Yáñez Villagran highlights: "Our partnership with Saudi Aramco positions us as a reliable and capable partner to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the oil industry in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), considered the fourth-largest oil company in the world, has also recognized Núcleo SEPEC as an authorized supplier. With access to the vast oil and gas reserves of the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC plays a crucial role in the global energy market.

