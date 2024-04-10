Join Us in Leading Geoscience Excellence! – Open Call for Executive Director

Who We Are

The European Federation of Geologists (EFG) is a professional organisation representing geoscientists from across the continent. Since our inception in 1980, we have grown to encompass 27 National Associations, dedicated to promoting the highest standards in geoscience application and public awareness of its importance to society.

As the geological organisation of choice for National Associations throughout Europe seeking representation within the EU, and for policymakers seeking expertise, we aim to be recognised globally through our international network of partnering organisations and respected as a federation steeped in values that sustainably balance the needs of all humanity with that of our planet.

What We Offer

As Executive Director, you’ll lead a talented team, driving our mission forward with passion and dedication. With an annual gross salary of €65,000 plus performance-based incentives, this consultancy role offers a platform to showcase your leadership skills and make a tangible difference.

Minimum Requirements

Are you the right fit for this role? Here’s what we’re looking for:

A degree in Management, Engineering, Geosciences, or equivalent.

A deep affinity with geology/earth sciences.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in international organisations, preferably linked to European affairs or geoscience consultancy.

Profound understanding of the EU’s political landscape and relevant institutions.

Strong leadership and communication skills, with proficiency in English (C1 or higher).

Based in or near Brussels with a willingness to travel regularly.

How to Apply

Ready to take the next step in your career? Send your CV and a compelling cover letter to info.efg@eurogeologists.eu. Please ensure your application aligns with the specified criteria and notify us of any interview availability.

Deadline for Applications

While we aim to appoint an Executive Director swiftly, we will keep the position open until we find the perfect match. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!