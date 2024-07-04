EFG Academy: Machine Learning for Geoscientists

Join our 2-hour virtual session on 31st July to explore digital transformation in the mining industry. Learn machine learning concepts and how they apply to mine materials management and water management with practical use cases. Ideal for Geologists, Mine professionals, Environmental scientists, Geochemists, Water scientists and engineers and anyone interested in the digital transformation!

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 3:00 -5:00 PM

Where: Online

Presenter: Tom Meuzelaar (Life Cycle Geo)