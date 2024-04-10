Eastman Cooke CEO Peter Morandi Elected Board of Governors Chair Of Associated General Contractors’ NY Metro Chapter
CEO of NY & LI-based general contracting firm to helm prominent chapter of construction industry’s largest and most influential trade organizationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP of Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA), a full-service, general contracting firm based in Manhattan and Long Island, is the newly elected Chair of the Board of Governors of the of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC NYS), New York Metro Chapter. One of the largest and most influential of the AGC’s 89 chartered chapters, Mr. Morandi will work with Mike Elmendorf, President and CEO, and Joe Hogan, Vice President Building Services, representing a local membership based across the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. As Chair of the Building Board of Governors, Mr. Morandi also serves as a member of the AGC NYS Board of Directors.
“I am honored to have been chosen for this role and to be part of an organization that has the back of every GC company in the country,” said Mr. Morandi. “Maximizing our reach, we plan to work closely with the State chapter and continue to advocate and educate on behalf of our industry.”
Mr. Elmendorf added, “AGC NYS is pleased and excited for Mr. Morandi taking the helm of the Building Board of Governors. Having known and worked with Peter for several years, I know that his leadership and his perspective will bring great value to AGC NYS and, more importantly, to the NYS construction industry at this critical time.”
Associated General Contractors of America is the oldest and largest construction trade association in the country, with a membership of approximately 27,000 industry professionals. In addition to working with local government on pertinent legislation, the organization provides professional development opportunities, up-to-the-minute information about trends in the industry, and also offers discounts on products, programs, and services. The New York State chapter is an association representing over 600 members statewide which includes General Contractors and Construction Managers who perform the lion’s share of private and public commercial, industrial, institutional transportation, and civil construction throughout New York State. AGC NYS works directly with owners, designers, State Agencies along with such New York City agencies as the Department of Buildings, Department of Design and Construction, Department of Environmental Protection, and School Construction Authority.
Mr. Morandi continued, “The AGC should be the first call for all construction companies when it comes to governmental issues, job site issues, and employee training. It is a critical resource for fair and equal representation.”
In his new capacity on the Board, Mr. Morandi plans to establish more mentoring and training programs, and other educational opportunities, and recruitment of new members.
About Eastman Cooke & Associates
Eastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.
