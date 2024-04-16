Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,751 in the last 365 days.

Parent Tested Parent Approved announces latest award-winning products for families

Spring 2024 PTPA Seal of Approval Winners

Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval

North America’s largest parent testing community selects best-in-class products for trust, credibility and quality

In an era where shoppers are inundated with options, our PTPA certification shines a spotlight on products that have earned the trust of families, setting them apart in a competitive marketplace.”
— Sharon Vinderine, PTPA Founder & CEO
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, today announced the latest recipients of its prestigious PTPA Seal of Approval for product excellence.

Celebrating its 17th year, Parent Tested Parent Approved harnesses the power of a thriving community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased and authentic product evaluations, guiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions for their families.

The coveted PTPA Seal of Approval is awarded to products that excel in key areas consumers care about most: functionality, value, innovation and reliability.

Independent research shows that 84% of consumers regard authentic reviews as the most impactful factor when deciding on a purchase, and 90% are more likely to buy a product recommended to them. The PTPA seal of approval and the testing process signify a brand's commitment to excellence and its alignment with the priorities of today’s consumers.

"The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval is much more than an award; it's the at-a-glance symbol of trust and reliability for millions of families," says Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved.

Consumers are looking for objective third-party endorsements to help them purchase products from brands they can trust. In an era where shoppers are inundated with options, our PTPA certification shines a spotlight on products that have earned the trust of families, setting them apart in a competitive marketplace."

Here are the latest recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:

Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Platinum Pail

Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Select Pail

Company: Balu Organics
Winning Product: Ultimate Balu Organics Ball Pit

Company: DYPER Inc.
Winning Product: DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers

Company: DYPER Inc.
Winning Product: DYPER Baby Wipes

Company: Little Canada
Winning Product: Little Canada

Company: Meemzy Magic
Winning Product: Under the Sea Sensory Toy Kit

Company: PIC Corporation
Winning Product: PIC Portable Mosquito Repellent

Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Stinging Insect Spray

Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit Fly

Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Crawling Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, & Spider

Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly

Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Smart Sleep Coach by Pampers

Company: Sun Company Inc.
Winning Product: Cosmic Dig Kit by Big Discoveries

Company: The Learning Experience
Winning Product: Bubbles and Friends

Company: Zigazoo
Winning Product: Zigazoo

How Seal of Approval Product Winners Are Selected
Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the PTPA Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation and dependability.

About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America’s most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for 17 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.

To learn more about North America’s leading awards program, please visit ptpaawards.com

Sharon Vinderine
PTPA Media Inc.
+1 905-738-1447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Parent Tested Parent Approved announces latest award-winning products for families

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more