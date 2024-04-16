Parent Tested Parent Approved announces latest award-winning products for families
North America’s largest parent testing community selects best-in-class products for trust, credibility and quality
In an era where shoppers are inundated with options, our PTPA certification shines a spotlight on products that have earned the trust of families, setting them apart in a competitive marketplace.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, today announced the latest recipients of its prestigious PTPA Seal of Approval for product excellence.
Celebrating its 17th year, Parent Tested Parent Approved harnesses the power of a thriving community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased and authentic product evaluations, guiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions for their families.
The coveted PTPA Seal of Approval is awarded to products that excel in key areas consumers care about most: functionality, value, innovation and reliability.
Independent research shows that 84% of consumers regard authentic reviews as the most impactful factor when deciding on a purchase, and 90% are more likely to buy a product recommended to them. The PTPA seal of approval and the testing process signify a brand's commitment to excellence and its alignment with the priorities of today’s consumers.
"The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval is much more than an award; it's the at-a-glance symbol of trust and reliability for millions of families," says Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved.
Here are the latest recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Platinum Pail
Company: Angelcare
Winning Product: Diaper Genie Select Pail
Company: Balu Organics
Winning Product: Ultimate Balu Organics Ball Pit
Company: DYPER Inc.
Winning Product: DYPER Charcoal Enhanced Diapers
Company: DYPER Inc.
Winning Product: DYPER Baby Wipes
Company: Little Canada
Winning Product: Little Canada
Company: Meemzy Magic
Winning Product: Under the Sea Sensory Toy Kit
Company: PIC Corporation
Winning Product: PIC Portable Mosquito Repellent
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Wasp, Hornet & Yellow Jacket Stinging Insect Spray
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat, & Fruit Fly
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Crawling Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, & Spider
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Zevo Multi-Insect Killer - Ant, Roach, Fly
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Smart Sleep Coach by Pampers
Company: Sun Company Inc.
Winning Product: Cosmic Dig Kit by Big Discoveries
Company: The Learning Experience
Winning Product: Bubbles and Friends
Company: Zigazoo
Winning Product: Zigazoo
How Seal of Approval Product Winners Are Selected
Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the PTPA Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation and dependability.
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America’s most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for 17 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.
To learn more about North America’s leading awards program, please visit ptpaawards.com
