Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine meets in Kyiv

Today, the Steering Committee Members and Participants of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the first time in Kyiv, showcasing unwavering support for Ukraine and continuing efforts to help Ukraine meet its immediate and long-term financing needs.

This ninth meeting since January 2023, brought together Ukraine, the G7 countries, as well as the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, and observers from Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain, Belgium, Finland, and Switzerland.

It was co-chaired by European Commission Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, Ukrainian Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko, and US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Marchenko presented Ukraine’s 2024 total external budget financing needs and outlined national measures the country has taken to mobilise additional revenue.

Steering Committee members confirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine. The Commission on its side informed the Steering Committee about the disbursement in March of €4.5 billion in bridge financing under the Ukraine Facility. A second tranche of pre-financing of €1.5 billion to Ukraine is foreseen in April, subject to a positive assessment of the fulfilment of agreed conditions.

Members also agreed to launch a Business Advisory Council at the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. Its role would be to provide advice and expertise to the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform, to improve Ukraine’s investment climate, attract private sector investment, and strengthen Ukrainian small- and medium-sized enterprises.

