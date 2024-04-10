The Weekender Announces First Talent Show Competition
Witness the Vibrancy of Harrisburg's The Weekender Festival's Rising StarsHARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weekender Festival, a production of the Harrisburg Housing Authority (HHA), proudly presents its inaugural Weekender Talent Show in partnership with the Hall Manor Tenant Association, Hilton Harrisburg, Giant, and UPMC. This free, family-friendly event takes place at Hall Manor Activity Field (100 Hall Manor PL, Harrisburg, PA 17104), Friday, April 12th, 2024, at 4:00 PM. Viewers will witness a showcase of pre-selected local talent who will provide a sneak peek of performances that will grace the stage at the returning Weekender Festival Block Party in August.
The Weekender Talent Show features a fusion of magicians, dance routines, and singers, all representing various musical genres and more. Each act has been meticulously chosen to represent the vibrancy and artistic spirit of Harrisburg and surrounding areas.
"The Weekender Festival is a celebration of our community and a platform to nurture creativity," said Oche Bridgeford, Director of Communications and Compliance for the Harrisburg Housing Authority. "The Weekender Talent Show allows talented individuals to shine and share their gifts with a wider audience. We're excited to partner with the HHA, Hall Manor Tenant Association, Hilton Harrisburg, Giant, and UPMC to foster a spirit of community and artistic expression."
For detailed information on The Weekender Festival, visit https://www.weekenderhbg.com.
