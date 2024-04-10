“Let’s Go Fishing” Program Seeks New Volunteers

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-3212

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

April 10, 2024

Concord, NH – If you are an angler who would like to give back to the fishing community and want to share your love of fishing, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program is currently seeking new volunteer instructors to take part in our educational fishing programs around the state. All levels of fishing experience are welcomed.

The one-day training for new instructors on will take place on Saturday, May 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH. All materials and lunch will be provided to those attending.

If you’re interested in joining, please download an application by visiting wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/learn-fish-lets-go-fishing-program. Once the form is completed and notarized, please email it to lisa.collins@wildlife.nh.gov, or mail it to Let’s Go Fishing, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301 to reserve your seat in the program.

The training will cover teaching techniques and presentation skills, ethics, fish identification, ecology, fishing regulations, and more. Once instructors have completed the training, there will be an opportunity to take part in programs and join an existing team of volunteer fishing instructors. Let’s Go Fishing programs are offered in partnership with schools, camps, scout groups, and community centers all over the state. “Becoming an instructor is extremely rewarding and is a fun way to get people involved in fishing,” said Let’s Go Fishing Program Coordinator Kyle Glencross.

Thousands of children and adults have learned to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers through the Let’s Go Fishing Program. The program is federally funded through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, supported by an excise tax on fishing equipment and motorboat fuels.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. Visit www.fishnh.com for more information.