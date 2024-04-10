4Front Credit Union Boosts Member Engagement with Larky's nudge® via Q2 Digital Banking Platform
4Front Credit Union Boosts Member Engagement with Larky's nudge® via Q2 Digital Banking PlatformANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4Front Credit Union has signed a partnership agreement with Larky, the market leader in account holder engagement technology, to elevate their member engagement with Larky’s push notification platform. This initiative leverages the robust capabilities of Q2’s digital banking solutions to offer targeted, personalized communications to its credit union members.
With a membership exceeding 100,000 and a network spanning 20 Michigan locations, 4Front Credit Union is committed to leveraging innovative tech solutions that enrich member service. By adopting Larky's nudge® platform, the credit union is set to deliver a more engaging digital experience through time-sensitive and location-aware notifications that speak directly to the individual needs of members.
"At 4Front Credit Union, we recognize the need to stay at the forefront of digital innovation to provide our members with a smart and simple banking experience," said Rachel Hunter, Chief Marketing Officer of 4Front Credit Union. "Our partnership with Larky introduces a new dimension to our member interactions, enabling us to communicate in a more connected, relevant, and secure manner."
Larky’s nudge® platform is tailored to the distinct behaviors of the modern account holder. By utilizing Larky's machine learning technology, message creation is simplified – identifying insights for personalized and effective account holder communications based on strategies that are known to perform.
"We are delighted to partner with 4Front Credit Union to bring the power of the Larky nudge® to their members. Our platform is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's credit union members, and we're excited to see 4Front Credit Union leverage these new capabilities to better communicate with their audience," said Scott Brown, VP of Growth at Larky.
The partnership between 4Front Credit Union and Larky, facilitated by Q2’s digital banking solutions, exemplifies the digital shift of member engagement in the finance industry, showcasing how innovative technologies can deepen and enhance the relationship between credit unions and their members.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
About 4Front Credit Union
Celebrating over 70 years in Michigan, 4Front Credit Union serves over 100,000 members with a commitment to smart, simple banking. With assets of over $1 billion and 20 locations, 4Front offers comprehensive financial solutions and a dedication to the financial journey of its members. For more information, visit www.4frontcu.com.
About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business, and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.
Jamie Reoch
Larky
hello@larky.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn