Structure Work Scheduled to Begin on Hamlin County Highway 438

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Contact: Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

HAZEL, S.D. – On Monday, April 15, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on Hamlin County Highway 438 located just southwest of Hazel. Highway 438 will be closed to traffic to begin the structure removal work. Following structure removal, a separate project will create an at-grade railroad crossing for Highway 438.

During construction, traffic will be detoured around the project to the east along Hamlin County Highways 181, 443, and 185. Road closure signage and the signed detour route will remain in place until Highway 438 can be fully reopened to normal traffic.

Basin Construction and Drain Tile of Hayti, SD is the primary contractor for this $235,795 project. The overall completion date for the structure removal project is Friday, July 12, 2024.

