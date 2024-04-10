ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a seven-state coalition in filing suit against the Biden administration’s latest lawless student loan plan, which will cost taxpayers an estimated $475 billion overall.

“Despite the Court having already settled this issue, the Biden administration continues to brazenly violate the law,” said Carr. “Georgia taxpayers have made it clear that they know it’s wrong to be forced to pay off other people’s student loans, particularly those with the highest earning potential. This is election-year politics and an egregious example of federal overreach, and we’re fighting back yet again.”

In their lawsuit, the states assert, “Just last year, the Supreme Court struck down an attempt by the President to force teachers, truckers, and farmers to pay for the student loan debt of other Americans – to the enormous tune of $430 billion. In striking down that attempt, the Court declared that the President cannot ‘unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.’ Undeterred, the President is at it again, even bragging that ‘the Supreme Court blocked it. They blocked it. But that didn’t stop me.’”

The states further note, “Yet again, the President is unilaterally trying to impose an extraordinarily expensive and controversial policy that he could not get through Congress. This latest attempt to sidestep the Constitution is only the most recent instance in a long but troubling pattern of the President relying on innocuous language from decades-old statutes to impose drastic, costly policy changes on the American people without their consent.”

The United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of a previous challenge to the Biden administration’s unilateral and unlawful wealth transfer of hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt. In a 6-3 decision, the Court struck down President Biden’s repayment plan as unconstitutional, citing the massive $430 billion-plus impact on the federal budget without express authority from Congress.

Carr is joined in filing this suit by the attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio and Oklahoma.

A copy of the lawsuit can be found here .