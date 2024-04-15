Goodera and Realized Worth Join Forces to Transform Corporate Social Impact
The partnership is aimed at elevating volunteer experience, ensuring quality, maximizing societal benefits, and advancing standards for social impact sphere.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodera, the leading volunteering management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Realized Worth, a global consulting agency specializing in employee volunteering. Together, they aim to empower a network of community champions and changemakers to transform the landscape of employee volunteering and create meaningful impact for all.
In this pivotal moment for the field of social impact, both organizations share a responsibility to provide visionary leadership. The partnership underscores a commitment to quietly yet powerfully shape the cultures and mindsets within corporations, enabling employees to become true agents of change. Goodera and Realized Worth will offer three key opportunities:
1. Social REV and Goodera 365 Integration: Goodera 365 enterprise clients will now have the option to package Realized Worth’s consulting support and resource platform Social REV into their Goodera 365 subscription - an annual subscription for unlimited volunteering events. This holistic solution empowers organizations to effectively optimize corporate social impact strategies while simultaneously increasing program volume and participation.
2. Transformative Volunteering Host Training: Drawing from Goodera’s event expertise and Realized Worth's Transformative Approach to Volunteering, the Realized Worth team will train Goodera hosts in the Transformative Volunteering Approach and co-create powerful experiential learning opportunities for Goodera’s partner companies.
3. Volunteer Champion Enablement: Goodera’s Champion Concierge service will be powered by Realized Worth’s knowledge and experience, enabling their team to guide employee Volunteer Champions through a journey of personal and professional growth as enterprise clients plan and facilitate volunteer events in partnership with Goodera hosts.
"We are thrilled to partner with Goodera to reimagine the future of volunteering," said Angela Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of Realized Worth. "By equipping companies with the transformative tools and resources to optimize their social impact strategies, we can steer the narrative away from check-box exercises toward a paradigm of meaningful, long-lasting change through volunteering.”
The collective goal is to continue elevating the volunteer experience, ensuring it upholds quality, maximizes societal benefits, and advances the standards for the entire social impact sphere.
"Through this partnership, we hope to harness the power of transformative volunteer experiences to foster connection, deepen empathy, and deliver lasting impact for volunteers while delivering meaningful impact for communities." said Virginia Tenpenny, Goodera’s President, North America and Chief Impact Officer. “We’re excited to be teaming up with industry experts to unlock the full value of volunteering for individuals, teams, organizations, and the communities they serve.”
About Goodera
Goodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world’s leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 60 of our 400+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences hosted by our ambassadors for your employees -across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.
About Realized Worth
Realized Worth helps companies design corporate volunteering strategies, train employee volunteer leaders, and implement company-wide programs to achieve scalable, measurable, and meaningful social impact programs. It’s our mission to bring meaning to action through our Transformative Volunteering approach, which teaches employees how to practice behaviors that create engaging, effective and impactful volunteer projects for their peers. We exist to create the conditions for a more inclusive society by breaking down barriers between people and engendering empathy and compassion in and outside of the workplace.
