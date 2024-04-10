Cuba Gets The Best Spirits Award In The 2024 London Spirits Competition

London Competitions Event EMINENTE GRAN RESERVA EDITION N°1 from Cuba London Competitions Logo

The results of the 2024 London Spirits Competition are out. EMINENTE GRAN RESERVA EDITION N°1 from Cuba Wins The Best Spirits Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the 2024 London Spirits Competition are out. This is a competition where spirits are judged keeping end consumers in mind. Spirits are rated with three main criteria in mind: quality, value and packaging. To be a medal winner, Spirits must show a high rating in all the three factors with the most weightage on quality. Rum From Cuba Wins The Best Spirits In The World From 2024 London Spirits Competition.

A record number of entrants this year were vying for the much-coveted bronze, silver, and gold medals, with spirits brands entering from more than 80 countries. The competition prides itself on consistently being assessed by a top panel of judges, consisting of some of the world’s leading figures from the hospitality sector.

Some of the country’s top bartenders and spirits buyers gathered on March 20-21-22 in London’s Marylebone, sniffing, swirling, and spitting their way through a vast array of gins, vodkas, and whiskies as well as a range of more esoteric spirits, as the judging of the London Spirits Competition was going on.

The top 10 countries by entries in the 2024 London Spirits Competitions were United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, United States, France, Netherlands, Mexico, Croatia, Poland and India.

The top 7 categories by entries in 2024 were Gin, Rum, Whiskey, Liqueurs, Vodka, Brandy, Tequila where Gin was still the highest entrant with 520 Gin brands.

“The London Spirits Competition is becoming more widely known in the trade with each passing year, as the 2024 approaches, we plan to make London Competitions more global. London still attracts the most sophisticated taste pallet when it comes to trade judges making it a solid test ground for both international and domestic brands to get critical feedback especially on the new products that producers plan to take out in the market,” commented Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network, which owns and manages the event.

Here are some quotes from the 2024 Judges:

“Australia has lots of potential and I can see lots of new spirits/brands this year coming from Australia.” - Ali Ali.

“Dutch gins were very good. It was very interesting to taste rums from Asia and Uganda.” - Sandor Biro

“Im very creative person i love to work with new ingredients and discover new flavor around the world . I'm in love with asian culture and bartending , in fact i just come back from vietnam for a tour of masterclass and guest shift and i been inspired from. It was great to see spirits from Asia” - Giuseppe Destefano

“It was amazing, I was surprised by some spirit. A vodka from United States, or some spirits from Greece, and from France stand out.” - Aurelie Montana

“Tequila is definitely growing exponentially at the moment. Reposado in particular is booming and I tasted a few great tequila’s today.” - Charlie Thornton

“Great opportunity to taste new products, which not necessarily available in the UK.” said Sandor Biro.

The competition is very unique in its nature where it aims to be the world’s most relevant competition to trade and consumers as it awards products that win on quality, value and package.

2024 entrants also got additional feedback on how the category is performing and if the product is a good fit for on-trade and off-trade especially when it comes to the UK drinks market.

2024 London Spirits Competition Special Category Winners:

SPIRIT OF THE YEAR: EMINENTE GRAN RESERVA EDITION N°1

VODKA OF THE YEAR: RAMSBURY SINGLE ESTATE VODKA

RUM OF THE YEAR: EMINENTE GRAN RESERVA EDITION N°1

TEQUILA OF THE YEAR: RESERVE COLLECTION AÑEJO

GIN OF THE YEAR: UKIYO JAPANESE YUZU GIN

WHISKY OF THE YEAR: DÙN CANA SHERRY QUARTER CASK RELEASE

BRANDY OF THE YEAR: KOYA BRANDY XO 15 YEARS OLD

LIQUEUR OF THE YEAR: AURA TERANINO

COGNAC OF THE YEAR: TRÈS VIEILLE RESERVE

MEZCAL OF THE YEAR: RONDA DE ALMAS

RTD OF THE YEAR: SABATINI NEGRONI RTD

NON ALCOHOLIC OF THE YEAR: ASDA EXTRA SPECIAL RHUBARB & GINGER

FRUIT SPIRITS OF THE YEAR: AT WALGAUER EDELBRAND - ALTE BIRNE

VERMOUTH OF THE YEAR: CIVICO 10 VERMOUTH DI TORINO ROSSO SUPERIORE

PISCO OF THE YEAR: PISCO COFRADÍA DE BOU BARROETA

BITTERS AND MIXERS OF THE YEAR: APERITIVO 1814

AMERICAN STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: UNCLE NEAREST UNCUT & UNFILTERED STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY - BATCH 005

BLENDED IRISH WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: NATTERJACK CASK STRENGTH

BLENDED MALT SCOTCH WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: KANOSUKE DOUBLE DISTILLERY

SINGLE BARREL AMERICAN WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: UNCLE NEAREST SINGLE BARREL RYE - BATCH 009

SINGLE MALT IRISH WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: THE TAOSCÁN

SMALL BATCH BOURBON OF THE YEAR: BLURGRASS DISTILLERS / TOASTED OAK KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON

STRAIGHT BOURBON OF THE YEAR: CHARLES GOODNIGHT BOURBON

TENNESSEE WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: UNCLE NEAREST 1856 PREMIUM AGED WHISKEY

SINGLE MALT SCOTCH OF THE YEAR: DÙN CANA SHERRY QUARTER CASK RELEASE

AMERICAN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: COLORADO HONEY

CORN WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: BLACK WHISKEY SINGLE BARREL

SINGLE MALT WHISKEY OF THE YEAR: GODAWAN CENTURY

SMALL BATCH RYE OF THE YEAR: GREEN MONKEY- RYE WHISKEY

DISTILLERY OF THE YEAR: ISLE OF RAASAY DISTILLERY

View all gold, silver and bronze winners on the London Spirits Competition wesbite.

About the London Spirits Competition

The London Spirits Competition is an international spirits competition organized by Beverage Trade Network. The competition looks to recognise, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to tick all the boxes - quality, value and packaging.