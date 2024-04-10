Submit Release
Digital transformation plan of energy industry issued

VIETNAM, April 10 - HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a digital transformation plan for the energy sector aiming for 90 per cent of administrative procedures to be handled online via the public services portal.

In addition, all documents related to the energy sector will be digitalised.

The focus will also be on developing a synchronised information system for the energy industry, including gas and oil, petroleum, coal, electricity, renewable energy and new energies.

Việt Nam has set a target to increase electricity access index to be among the top three in ASEAN by 2025, from the current position of fourth in ASEAN and 27th out of 190 countries and territories.

Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) is enhancing the effort to install electricity e-meters to achieve the rate of 95 per cent by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030 which will allow customers to check their electricity use via mobile app.

The ministry said that it will focus on improving the mechanisms and policies to create favourable conditions for the digital economy development in the energy sector, especially for energy producers who aim at smart production, green growth, sustainable growth and circular economy.

Policies would also be raised to increase the application of information and technology as well as mechanisms for the use, management and operation of information systems for digital transformation. — VNS

