Releasing QA Analytics 4.0: GDPR/CCPA Compliant, Cookie-Free Web Analytics
QA Analytics: GDPR/CCPA compliant, cookie-free for accurate data, offering deep user insights with heatmaps, session replays, and a user-friendly design.KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 11, 2024, WebJobs, Inc., headquartered in the heart of Kobe, Hyogo, Japan, proudly unveiled "QA Analytics 4.0," a cutting-edge, cookieless web analytics tool. In an era where privacy regulations tighten their grip, our solution rises to the challenge, providing website operators with a beacon of hope against the dwindling accuracy of analytics data due to privacy constraints. "QA Analytics 4.0" stands as a bastion of precision and detail in user behavior analytics, immune to the repercussions of GA4 view count drops and cookie consent banners.
The Background Story
In a digital landscape where privacy concerns escalate and regulations become more stringent, website operators are faced with significant hurdles. The obligatory nature of cookie consent banners has led to a decrease in page views and a deterioration in user experience. In response, WebJobs, Inc. introduces "QA Analytics 4.0," a tool designed to navigate these challenges by offering precise web analytics data with a strong commitment to privacy.
Privacy-Centric: Fully compliant with global privacy laws such as GDPR and CCPA, safeguarding both operator and user interests.
Accurate Analytics: Operates server-side without cookies, ensuring the collection of accurate visit data regardless of user consent.
Deep Insights into User Behavior: Features like free heatmaps and session replays provide a comprehensive view of user interactions within websites.
User-Friendly: Designed to be lightweight, it ensures no impact on site load times, paired with an intuitive interface to reduce analytics workload.
About WebJobs, Inc.
WebJobs, Inc. is dedicated to developing innovative web analytics tools, supporting website operators from enterprises to SMEs in overcoming operational challenges. Based in Kobe, Japan, our mission is to harmonize privacy protection with superior usability, enhancing the efficiency of website management.
Contact Information
Company Name: WebJobs, Inc.
Address: #425 Design and Creative Center Kobe, 1-4 Onohamacho Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo 651-0082 Japan
Product Description Website: https://quarka.org/en/
KOJI MARUYAMA
WebJobs,Inc.
