Grande Prairie’s ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee, Team Troy Irvine Real Estate Shares Their Significant Milestone
EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Troy Irvine Real Estate is a renowned real estate agency operating in Grande Prairie. It was established in 2016 and has gained a great reputation within a short span of time because of its utmost commitment to serving people in real estate transactions and disputes. After serious 50-Point Inspection, ThreeBestRatedⓇ announced an Award Of Excellence for their extraordinary commitment to service and dedication in helping people.
Troy Irvine has dedicated his life to be a full-time, licensed real estate agent and has grown to be an outstanding expert in the field. One may be an active investor or a first-time buyer, he will put his heart and soul into resolving their issues as he is passionate about helping people. With over 25 years of sales experience in Grande Prairie & nearby areas, Troy stands in the top 2% of agents. Combining deeply ingrained negotiation skills with the latest marketing technologies to bring the best results is his specialty. He is also an expert in using Advantage Marketing System, with a comprehensive and fully customizable marketing campaign plan in the process. Upon receiving the award Troy mentioned, “ We are happy to receive the ThreeBestRatedⓇ award. It is a reward to our team work and we are expecting more in the future with no compromise to our dedication to the service.”
Remarkable Milestone In 2023!
In 2023, Team Troy Irvine marked a significant milestone in its real estate journey with Real Broker, the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage in the industry. The year saw a very successful dynamic re-brand for Team Troy Irvine, showcasing their strategic partnership with Real Broker.
Early in the year, Team Troy Irvine achieved remarkable recognition, earning a spot among the top producers not only in Grande Prairie but throughout the entire country under the Real Broker umbrella. The team proudly secured positions in both the Top 25 Canadian Individual Agents by Closed Volume and Top 25 Canadian Agents by Transaction Sides.
Expanding its reach and influence, Team Troy Irvine made a strategic move into the vibrant real estate market of Calgary. This expansion reflects the team's commitment to providing exceptional service and real estate expertise to more families and clients across Alberta.
Troy Irvine, Team Leader, expressed his enthusiasm for the team's achievements, stating, "Our partnership with Real Broker has opened new doors for us, and we are thrilled to have made such a significant impact in our first year. Being recognized as top producers at both the provincial and national levels is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work. We are excited to continue our journey with Real Broker and look forward to more successes in the future."
As Team Troy Irvine continues to exemplify excellence in the real estate industry, the team remains committed to providing unparalleled service, fostering connections, and leading with new innovations in the ever-changing landscape of Alberta real estate.
“I was coming into buying a new home with zero knowledge and dealing with Troy was absolutely so easy!! He was always available to answer my questions and took the time to explain what I needed to know. He got us an amazing deal and helped us have an easier time getting into our new home. I would highly recommend you go with Troy if you want to buy or sell a home.Great experience on our new adventure ☺️☺️,” said one of the clients of the firm, Robin Smith.
Buying, Selling, Listing, Social Media Marketing, Negotiations, First-time Buyers, 3D Tours, Open Houses, Investment Properties, Foreclosure, Professional Photos, Home Search, Residential, Condos, Apartment, Duplex, Town House, Acreages, Vacant Lands & Manufactured Homes are some of the important services offered by Team Troy Irvine Real Estate. Please contact them through call or email for inquiries.
Team Troy Irvine
+1 780-380-8769
homes@troyirvine.com
