Legal Frontiers in Digital Media

The Media Law Resource Center and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology present the next in this series of conferences that explore emerging legal issues surrounding digital content in today's multi-platform world.

On Tuesday, Claudia Lin will join the panel "Navigating the AI Marketplace: How Regulatory Realities Shape Terms of Use." AI services are sold using different terms, restrictions, and approaches than other types of technology solutions. This panel will describe the approaches taken by large AI technology vendors, explaining how their licensing approaches reflect concerns around responsible AI and pending AI regulation, digital safety, and copyright. The panel will then include a discussion among the panelists about the relative merits and considerations for each of these approaches, as well as what these different approaches might teach licensees, users, and other AI service vendors.

  • Benjamin Glatstein, Asst. General Counsel, Microsoft (Moderator)
  • Claudia Lin, Associate, Davis Wright Tremaine
  • Ashley Pantuliano, Deputy General Counsel, OpenAI
  • Erin Simon, Product Counsel, Google

