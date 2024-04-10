Submit Release
Nora Mental Health Set to Open Three New Clinics Across Alpharetta

The growing franchise will expand access to Georgians looking for fast access to quality mental health care

We are thrilled to be able to close care gaps for residents across the Alpharetta area.”
— Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health, the national leader in mental health care, proudly announces a significant stride in its mission of expanding mental health care with the signing of a three-unit development agreement in Alpharetta, Georgia. This strategic move marks the next step in the franchise’s national expansion as it seeks to redefine standards for access to mental health services across the country.

"Georgia has seen a year-over-year increase in the number of adults with mental health challenges, and between 2022 and 2023 saw the third highest jump nationally. We are committed to delivering top-tier, accessible services to residents of Georgia, helping to change these trends and ensuring that children, teens and adults have access to the critical mental health services they deserve and need," said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health.

Nora Mental Health is also committed to destigmatizing mental health while dismantling the barriers that hinder access to care.

"Our innovative model is designed to eradicate the wait times for treatment, ensuring seamless access to exceptional mental health care for all. We are thrilled to be able to close care gaps for residents across the Alpharetta area," asserted Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health.

The Nora Mental Health franchise system empowers clinic owners with comprehensive support, encompassing training, infrastructure and expertise to foster thriving businesses that make a tangible impact in their communities. With features like a 24-hour live call center, streamlined medical billing, electronic records management, staffing solutions, and meticulous site selection assistance, franchisees can channel their energies towards patient care, unencumbered by operational hassles.

For detailed insights, please visit https://noramentalhealth.com/franchise/.

* Metro Atlanta CEO. (2023, September). Georgia adults have third highest rise in mental health issues. Retrieved from https://metroatlantaceo.com/news/2023/09/georgia-adults-have-third-highest-rise-mental-health-issues/#:~:text=Georgia%20ranks%20third%20with%20a,enough%20mental%20health%20care%20professionals.

