World Renowned Author & Motivational Speaker Les Brown Endorses Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings' New Book "Ethan's Good Dad Act"

Les Brown Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings Bill #775

In his review, Les Brown expressed his excitement and support for the book Ethan's Good Dad Act

Dr. Jennings has introduced legislation and got it passed. Hopefully it will be passed all across the country” — Les Brown

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMZ Publishing is proud to announce that the esteemed author and motivational speaker, Les Brown, has officially endorsed Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' new book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act - one father turns his lemons into lemonade so that all good Dads can take a sip!" The book, which is set to be published by AMZ Publishing out of Los Angeles, California, has received high praise from Les Brown, adding significant weight to its importance and impact.

In his review, Les Brown expressed his excitement and support for the book, emphasizing the significance of the legislation introduced by Dr. Jennings. Drawing from his own experiences as a single father and former legislator, Les Brown highlighted the challenges faced by fathers seeking access to their children and the absence of laws to regulate and facilitate their involvement in their children's lives.

"Dr. Jennings has introduced legislation and got it passed. Hopefully it will be passed all across the country," said Les Brown. "He decided, 'I'm not a sperm donor, I want to be involved with my child's life.' He introduced legislation that fathers who have decided to be responsible and be engaged with their children emotionally, physically, and financially. Legislation that will make that possible."

Les Brown also underscored the impact of absent fathers on the well-being of young people today, emphasizing the importance of legislation that supports and enables responsible fatherhood. He commended Dr. Jennings for his dedication to advocating for good fathers and urged others to stand with him in supporting the Good Dad Act.

"Thank you for the work that you are doing and I'm encouraging everyone, let us stand with him. The Good Dad Act is something that we all can embrace," said Les Brown.

The endorsement from Les Brown, a highly respected figure in the field of personal development and motivation, further solidifies the significance of Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' work and the importance of his upcoming book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act." The book will be released in just a few weeks and will be available on www.Amazon.com, and www.BarnsandNoble.com and other outlets.

For media inquiries or to request further information about the book, go to: www.GoodDadAct.com or please contact AMZ Publishing or the Good Dad Act Committee at: 305-529-0014

Les Brown, Author & Motivational Speaker endorses Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings new book - Ethan's Good Dad Act