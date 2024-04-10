Hawaii Medical College Approved for NC-SARA
We are very pleased to be able to serve a larger base, and help those who are not on our shores complete a program in much needed healthcare fields.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawaii Medical College, a private, accredited career college in Honolulu, that trains students for support roles in healthcare, has been approved by the National Council of State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA). The agreement helps expand students' access to educational opportunities and ensures more efficient, consistent, and effective regulation of distance learning programs. This means that students across the United States may enroll or re-enroll and complete Hawaii Medical College’s programs through distance learning.
— Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College
For 17 years the professional staff has provided a supportive learning environment for students in a variety of medical careers. Hawaii Medical College (HMC) guides students on their path to well-paying positions with programs in Clinical Medical Assisting (CMA), Healthcare Administration/Billing and Coding (HABC), Advanced Nurse Aide/Patient Care Technician (ANA/PCT), and Pharmacy Technician.
With this approval the student base can expand beyond the shores of Hawaii. Perhaps, more importantly, students who moved prior to completing their programs may now complete them. Also, those who are afraid of being relocated due to military or other obligations need not fear being unable to complete their diploma or degree.
“We are very pleased to be able to serve a larger base, and help those who are not on our shores complete a program in much needed healthcare fields,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, President & CEO of Hawaii Medical College.
About Hawaii Medical College
Opened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii’s locally owned, accredited career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, pharmacy technicians, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veterans to high-school graduates. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates, and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.
