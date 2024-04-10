Submit Release
JCB Designscapes Highlights Key Insights to Enhance New Hampshire Home Value and Marketability in 2024

JCB Designscapes leverages NAHB's 2024 insights to boost NH home value with top-tier landscaping and outdoor living spaces.

NEWPORT, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) latest report released April 5th, "What Home Buyers Really Want, 2024 Edition," JCB Designscapes LLC, a premier landscaping company in the Sunapee Region, offers its expert take on the findings. The report, which highlights the growing demand for outdoor living spaces and smart, energy-efficient home features, aligns with JCB Designscapes' mission to enhance the beauty and functionality of outdoor environments while providing homeowners and builders a positive ROI.

According to the NAHB study, features such as patios, exterior lighting, and well-designed landscaping are among the top desires of home buyers in 2024, with a significant emphasis on creating inviting outdoor living spaces. JCB Designscapes LLC supports these findings with over 20 years of experience in transforming outdoor areas into captivating and functional extensions of the home.

"Recognizing the value that a well-executed patio or garden can add to a home, we at JCB Designscapes LLC are dedicated to bringing these elements to life for our clients," said Jim Anderson, owner of JCB Designscapes LLC. "Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of homeowners looking to improve their property's appeal and market value."

For homeowners interested in leveraging the insights from the "What Home Buyers Really Want, 2024 Edition" report, JCB Designscapes LLC offers a range of services from landscape installation to creating bespoke outdoor living area.

About JCB Designscapes LLC:
JCB Designscapes LLC, a trusted landscaper in Sunapee, NH, is defined by three core values: Family, Experience, and Art. As a family-owned and operated business, JCB Designscapes LLC treats every client like family, striving to deliver the highest quality of service. With over 20 years of experience, the company tackles every project, big or small, with innovative solutions and artistic flair. From enhancing the beauty of landscapes to installing functional outdoor spaces, JCB Designscapes LLC is dedicated to turning your vision into reality.

