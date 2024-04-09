Request for Proposals- Culturally Specific Sexual Assault Services & Prevention Activities

Culturally Specific Sexual Assault Services & Prevention Activities

The Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) is announcing a competitive request for proposals (RFP) to support efforts to provide culturally specific services for people affected by sexual assault. Eligible applicants must be by and for the communities they serve.

This is a competitive RFP process with funding available from July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2027. Applicants may make requests of up to $140,000.

Application:

Deadline:

Application due 1 p.m., May 10, 2024

Questions?

Learn more about OCVA Grants and funding on the OCVA Grants and Funding website.