Navy Announces Updated Camp Lejeune Justice Act Claims Management Portal

The improved portal allows individuals not represented by an attorney or individuals through their attorneys to submit new claims, track the status of a claim, securely upload supporting documents, and communicate with Camp Lejeune Claims Unit (CLCU) personnel reviewing their claim.

Individuals who previously submitted a CLJA claim by email or U.S. mail will receive an email from the CLCU when their claim is available for review in the new portal. If no email address was provided on the original claim form, then information will be sent by U.S. mail to the mailing address provided on the original claim form.

Individuals interested in submitting a new CLJA claim should visit the link below to create an account and follow instructions for submitting a new claim.

Individuals represented by an attorney should continue to direct all questions to their attorney and should not create their own account on the portal or file a new claim in the portal.

The CLJA Claims Management Portal is available at https://clclaims.jag.navy.mil. Please note the Department of the Navy will never request a claimant’s personal information by email or over the telephone. Please also note there is no fee to access the portal or to file a CLJA claim and individuals can file without an attorney. The Department of the Navy cannot provide legal advice, including whether you should retain an attorney to assist in filing a claim.

For more information regarding CLJA claim eligibility and answers to other frequently asked questions, please visit the Department of the Navy’s official CLJA website at www.navy.mil/clja or contact the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit at CLClaims@us.navy.mil or (757) 241-6020.