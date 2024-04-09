Statement from Council President Andrew Friedson on the 2024 Legislative Session

MARYLAND, September 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson issued the following statement thanking the members of the Montgomery County Delegation for their work during the 2024 legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly.

“The Montgomery County Council extends its appreciation to the Montgomery County Delegation for their tireless work during the 2024 legislative session. We thank our partners in Annapolis for their steadfast commitment to Montgomery County residents and for their diligence in approving a budget that aids County priorities.

“We are pleased that the County will be receiving $1.1 billion in state aid to support our public schools, critical transportation services, and public safety. The robust investments will help move Montgomery County’s agenda forward.

“The delegation has once again delivered on high priority projects, including a dedicated $6 million per year, and an additional $3 million in capital funding, for the University of Maryland Institute for Health Computing in North Bethesda.

“The Maryland General Assembly also enacted consequential legislation that will make our communities safer, including legislation deterring reckless driving on our highways and placing tougher penalties on illegal street racing. "We also thank the delegation for their critical work in securing our priority to dedicate state funds to support the build-out of Montgomery County’s Bus Rapid Transit network, which represents $27 million beginning next year, and a minimum of $20 million a year moving forward.

“Additional highlights from this session include significant support to increase housing production, and the Freedom to Read Act, anti-book banning legislation that will protect our libraries’ staff, volunteers, and users.

“We congratulate the entire Montgomery County Delegation for a successful legislative session. We look forward to our continued collaboration working to support Montgomery County’s 1.1 million residents.”

# # #