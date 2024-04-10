Expert Marketing Advisors Named Company of the Year for B2B Marketing
Firm Garners Silver Distinction for B2B Marketing in 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Expert Marketing Advisors has been focused on empowering businesses to scale faster, while increasing marketing ROI and focusing efforts on higher value activities since its inception.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance helping high-growth tech companies succeed, announced that its founder and principal, Courtney Kehl, has been recognized for her efforts in creating the ‘Company of the Year’ for B2B Marketing category in the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards. These awards celebrate business excellence worldwide that continually push boundaries and set standards that inspire others to reach greater heights.
"Expert Marketing Advisors has been focused on empowering businesses to scale faster, while increasing marketing ROI and focusing efforts on higher value activities since its inception," said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors. "We are proud to be a leading B2B marketing company– and this award is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication and commitment to our clients.”
Expert Marketing Advisors offers high-touch service to clients that is ripe for the next generation of marketing. The expertise and high-quality work across marketing - from marketing programs to branding, website design and development – is executed through world-class strategies that are designed to help businesses at all stages tackle their growth goals.
The competition was organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and opened submission to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. The chance to participate was offered equally to all available industries in the market, and it did not discriminate between private or public, and for-profit or non-profit entities.
“We are deeply honored to celebrate these exceptional winners, whose impact transcends their respective industries. Through their visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, they are not only setting new standards but also inspiring others to reach greater heights. Their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to their outstanding abilities, leaving a lasting impression on the esteemed Grand Jurors of TITAN," expressed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, YouTube and read our Blog.
About TITAN Women In Business Awards
The TITAN Women In Business Awards program recognizes, acknowledges, and celebrates women with outstanding achievements, displaying personal calibers of confidence, optimism, ambition and integrity in the ever-expansive business industry. The award extends welcoming arms to symbols of female accomplishments, advocates of SMEs or large organizations, and all who represent the female community across every industry within the market.
