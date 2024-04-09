Derby Barracks / Crash Involving a Train

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5001787

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2024 @ 1533 hours

STREET: High St

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Eastern Ave

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Virginia Sullivan

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fresh Meadows, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side wheel / quarter panel and rear bumper/lift gate

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: None – Parked vehicle

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wagoneer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Bumper

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: None – Parked Vehicle

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side mirror

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Colby Miles

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 1969

VEHICLE MAKE: GT38-3

VEHICLE MODEL: Locomotive

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a train vs car crash at the intersection of Eastern Ave and High St, Barton, VT. This crash occurred during the eclipse while vehicles were parked along all roadways in the area. Investigation revealed the Vermont Rail System train was traveling north on the railroad tracks when it first collided with the parked Toyota Prius, damaging the passenger side mirror. Second collided with the Ford Explorer with Sullivan in the vehicle. The train contacted the front passenger side quarter panel, pushing the vehicle back approximately 5-10 feet and into the Jeep Wagoneer. Causing damage to the grill and bumper of the Wagoneer.

The cause of these crashes were due to the vehicles parking on the roadway, too closely to the railroad tracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint W70070957 T23 VSA 1104

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881