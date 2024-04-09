Derby Barracks / Crash Involving a Train
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5001787
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2024 @ 1533 hours
STREET: High St
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Eastern Ave
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Virginia Sullivan
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fresh Meadows, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side wheel / quarter panel and rear bumper/lift gate
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: None – Parked vehicle
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wagoneer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Bumper
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: None – Parked Vehicle
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side mirror
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Colby Miles
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 1969
VEHICLE MAKE: GT38-3
VEHICLE MODEL: Locomotive
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a train vs car crash at the intersection of Eastern Ave and High St, Barton, VT. This crash occurred during the eclipse while vehicles were parked along all roadways in the area. Investigation revealed the Vermont Rail System train was traveling north on the railroad tracks when it first collided with the parked Toyota Prius, damaging the passenger side mirror. Second collided with the Ford Explorer with Sullivan in the vehicle. The train contacted the front passenger side quarter panel, pushing the vehicle back approximately 5-10 feet and into the Jeep Wagoneer. Causing damage to the grill and bumper of the Wagoneer.
The cause of these crashes were due to the vehicles parking on the roadway, too closely to the railroad tracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint W70070957 T23 VSA 1104
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881