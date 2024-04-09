ELECTORAL CHIEF ACKNOWLEDGE NZDF AND OTHER PARTNERS

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Commissioner Jasper Highwood Anisi acknowledged the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) for the safe and efficient delivery of ballot papers to the provinces.

“I’m so happy and grateful for NZDF assistance in timely delivering our Joint Election ballot papers to the provinces well ahead of the poll on the 17th April 2024. This would be the first in election history to have the ballot papers delivered two weeks earlier, before Election Day.”

“And I must acknowledge the New Zealand Government and its Defence Force for their tremendous support by airlifting the ballot papers for Central Islands Province this morning.

He added that the Solomon Islands is geographically dispersed, which means it can be logistically challenging to ensure that the ballot papers arrive in time. It is also challenging for even voters to arrive at the polling station in time to vote on 17 April.

The NZDF arrived in the country last week with two Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters, which is being used to assist the Solomon Islands Electoral Office(SIEO) transport polling boxes and election officials to various locations.

CEO Anisi further added that the support shown by NZDF this morning (yesterday) showed continuous support from our donor and development partners towards the work of democracy in the Solomon Islands.

He added that four provinces have received ballot papers and ballot boxes while the rest are yet to receive theirs in the coming days.

Makira Ulawa, Temotu, Isabel and Central Island Provinces have received theirs already. Renbel, Choiseul, Honiara, Guadalcanal and Malaita have yet to receive their ballot papers and ballot boxes.

CEO Anisi also acknowledged the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for airlifting the ballot papers and ballot boxes last week to other provinces.

Not all the ballot papers were airlifted to the provinces. There are also local shipping companies that have also helped in the transportation of these ballot papers to the provinces.

“I would also like to thank our local shipping companies for their support in transporting the ballot papers and boxes to a few other provinces,” he added.

He further admitted that despite the geographical challenges Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is making sure that all ballot papers and boxes must be in the provincial headquarters on time.

CEO Anisi also confirmed that NZDF and ADF will also assist SIEC in terms of logistics and the movement of the ballot boxes from various polling stations to the counting centers.

Once the ballot papers are transported to the provinces under a chain of custody, they are in the care of the Provincial Electoral Operations Committees and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

All registered voters will go to the poll on the 17th of April 2024 for the first-ever nationwide joint election to choose their members of parliament, provincial assemblies and Honiara City Councilors.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) is an independent Constitutional Electoral Management Body that is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections at the Parliamentary, Provincial Assemblies, and Honiara City Council levels.

CIP Police Officers and Election Officials unloading the ballot paper and boxes in Tulagi