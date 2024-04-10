South City Has A Vibrant New Mural to Showcase Its History and Remove Blight

Everyone is invited to come view and celebrate the new mural in South City. Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson, Founder & President of SCORE CDC Jospeh Boyd painted the mural that celebrates the past, present, and future of South City.

SCORE CDC invites everyone to come view and celebrate the beautiful new mural in South City on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. CT.

Our youth deserve to have something pleasant and inspiring to look at as they travel to Booker T. Washington High School each day and so do the South City residents.” — Rebecca Hutchinson, SCORE CDC Executive Director

MEMPHIS, TN , UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCORE (South City, a Community of Opportunity, Revitalization, and Empowerment) Community Development Corporation is hosting a mural dedication to celebrate new captivating art in the neighborhood on Saturday, April 27th. Created by Memphis artist Joseph Boyd, this vibrant masterpiece pays homage to iconic individuals and pivotal events that have shaped the cultural landscape of South City. Community leaders and government officials will be in attendance to help commemorate this wonderful addition. The mural dedication will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the mural at 663 Mississippi Boulevard.

The mural celebrates the past, present, and future of South City by paying tribute to individuals and activities that helped form the rich history of the area. They include civil rights leader Maxine Smith, entrepreneur Robert R. Church, Sr., and Pastor T.O. Fuller of the historic First Baptist Lauderdale Church. The striking artwork adorns the side of PJ’s soul food restaurant which sits across the street from Booker T. Washington High School. Although, the building also holds a special place in history. The location was once home to the Georgia Theatre. Built in 1939, it was the first theatre in Memphis to cater to African Americans during segregation. Thanks to SCORE CDC, it is once again a place where beautiful pictures are on display.

Rebecca Matlock Hutchinson, the visionary founder of SCORE CDC, spearheaded the initiative to revitalize the area through art. Reflecting on her childhood in South City, Hutchinson expressed her passion for uplifting the community. "South City holds a special place in my heart. Each time I would see the faded mural that was previously there I couldn’t help but think about how much better the building would look with something new that represented the area. With the support of the community and generous donors, we turned that into reality," said Hutchinson. “Our youth deserve to have pleasant and inspiring visuals as they travel to school each day and so do the South City residents. I am grateful to Joseph Boyd and everyone else who assisted with this project.”

The artist, Joseph Boyd, is a muralist, apparel artist, and traditional painter with over 15 years of experience. He has painted several other murals in the Memphis area. This one has special significance for him because his grandparents met as students at Booker T. Washington High School. According to Boyd, public art requires research and talking to members of the community to obtain their feedback and support. "Creating this mural was a collaborative journey. South City is full of rich history. I had the privilege of engaging with residents of all ages, listening to their stories, and incorporating their perspectives into the artwork,” said Boyd. “As South City undergoes a reimagining process, the mural stands as a symbol of resilience, unity, and pride. It’s also a reminder of the rich heritage that continues to shape the tapestry of South City's cultural identity. This mural truly belongs to the community and residents will be able to enjoy it for generations to come,” he added.

For more information, visit www.scorecdc.org or contact SCORE CDC at 901.504.5392.

ABOUT SCORE CDC

SCORE stands for South City, a Community of Opportunity, Revitalization, and Empowerment. Founded in 2017, SCORE Community Development Corporation is designed to intentionally and strategically implement civic engagement activities in the South City community at the grassroots level and connect residents to opportunities that help to provide them with the tools, information, and skill sets needed to empower themselves. SCORE CDC's mission is to build community capacity and promote economic equity while restoring a sense of community ownership, pride, identity, and empowerment. To learn more about SCORE CDC and its small business workshops and leadership opportunities, visit www.scorecdc.org.