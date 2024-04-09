1950Labs Named to Financial Times List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024

1950Labs, a LATAM's leading Nearshore company, announced that The Financial Times has recognized it as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2024

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1950Labs, one of LATAM's leading Nearshore companies, announced today that The Financial Times has recognized it as one of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2024.

The award showcases the 500 most high-growth Companies in the Americas. It is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Based on the information provided by the Financial Times, over 30,000 companies were considered for the research study. 1950Labs ranked in the top 300 of the list at #279.

"This recognition is the icing on the cake of an extensive transformational effort made in recent years by the leadership staff, which allows us to fulfill a position in days with Senior Engineers, keeping the boutique treatment our clients are used to experiencing," said Leonel More, Founder and CEO of 1950Labs. "The whole 1950Labs has worked hard to support our clients' requirements. This award is a direct result of that."

About 1950Labs

1950Labs stands as a leading staffing partner, renowned for bridging the gap between companies and the top-tier tech talent of Latin America. Dedicated to streamlining the recruitment process, 1950Labs provides efficient, flexible staffing solutions tailored to both immediate project needs and strategic long-term growth. With an expansive network of over 19,000 professionals across Latin America, and proprietary technology, they ensure seamless integration of skilled talent ready to make an immediate impact. Their commitment to a risk-free trial, exceptional client service, and direct access to company leadership, ensures a partnership experience that exceeds expectations.