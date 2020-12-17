1950Labs inaugurates its innovation department hosting a local innovation gathering in Uruguay

The first local Innovation gathering by the InnovationLab took place at Uruguay 1950Labs offices.

MONTEVIDEO, MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last November 11th the first innovation meeting by the InnovationLab was held at 1950Labs' offices. It was the excuse to present the bran new department to the local innovation & startup ecosystem. Triggered by the motto "From another point of view" (#fromAnotherPointOfView), two lectures took place.

Macarena Botta and Leonel More (founders of the InnovationLab) carried out the meeting's opening, in which they told the public how this venture was born and what its objectives are.

Immediately afterwards, Brian Lorenzo and Julieta Caputo (team members) presented the philosophy and services provided by the InnovationLab team. They mentioned the success stories they have in their portfolio, exemplifying each of the three basic services that the company provides. They also orchestrated an interesting activity, playing on the company's name and a survey, which was handed to the participants in the days leading up to the event.

Then, Josefina Correa (special guest), told her personal innovation story. An inspiring tale, she went over the early stages of her career; from her work and studies in the United States, her career in an outstanding business accelerator, to her return to Uruguay, seeking to connect science with the rest of the world through startups.

The stage was set for a small audience, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the meeting was made available to the world through a livestream on Zoom.

After the lectures, a casual networking space was set up for the attendees, who had name tags and cue cards to trigger conversations.

About 1950Labs:

1950Labs is a boutique software design and programming company. Founded in 2016 by Leonel More, it helping more than 30 companies & startups in the United States, Canada, Israel and Uruguay. Visit https://www.1950Labs.com to learn more.

About InnovationLab:

InnovationLab is an offshoot of 1950Labs that aims to help companies that seek to innovate as a startup, either to create a new product or to solve complex problems.

Founded by Macarena Botta and Leonel More, it is formed by a multidisciplinary team committed to creating solutions adapted to the client. They apply methodologies and processes to improve and create new valuable propositions, by identifying the problems that their clients face. It is supported by the National Agency for Research and Innovation of Uruguay (http://www.anii.org.uy). Visit https://innovation.1950Labs.com to learn more.

About Josefina Correa:

Josefina Correa is passionate about science and innovation, focused on building bridges between academia, industry, and government. She works as a Program Manager at Larta Institute, designing and managing marketing programs for Startups. In addition, she is a member of the Branding Committee of BioscienceLA and the Steering Committee of the Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics. In addition to being certified in project management (PMP), Josefina has a master’s degree in Biotechnology from Georgetown University in the US, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of the Republic in Uruguay.

Event recording