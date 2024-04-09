MPD Makes an Arrest and Seeks Additional Suspects in Southwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced a man has been arrested in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred in the 4400 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest. MPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating other suspects and a vehicle in this shooting.

On Sunday, April 7, 2024, at approximately 8:43 p.m., officers responded to the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time later, four adult gunshot wound victims were located. All victims were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The detectives’ investigation determined that one of the victims was one of the shooting suspects. 23-year-old Jason Dyer of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

Five firearms were recovered from the scene.

One of the suspects’ vehicles, described as a four-door white Dodge Charger with unknown tags, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24052084