Updated w/ Video* Suspects Sought in Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking suspects in a shooting that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 4:10 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/aye8gOthvd0

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24051448

###