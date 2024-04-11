U.S .Congressman Brian Mast Endorses Meg Weinberger for Florida State Representative District 94
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, highly decorated Army veteran and Florida leader has endorsed Meg Weinberger in her bid for State House District 94PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meg Weinberger, candidate for State Representative in Florida’s 94th District, is proud to announce today’s endorsement by U.S. Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) of her campaign.
U.S. Representative Brian Mast, a highly decorated Army veteran of the Afghanistan conflict and Florida leader who serves on key Congressional Committees in Washington has endorsed Meg Weinberger in her bid for State House District 94.
Congressman Mast said, “ I have known Meg for many years, and she has lived her life looking out for others. From fighting for foster children and those with intellectual disabilities to rescuing and finding homes for hundreds of animals, Meg fights with true grit and a smile.”
“I have no doubt that she will succeed in making our community better, just as she has succeeded in making so many lives better,” concluded Rep. Mast.
Meg Weinberger said, “I could not be prouder than to have earned the endorsement of national freedom fighter and war hero, Congressman Brian Mast of Florida, whose dedication to service and sacrifice embodies the highest ideals of our nation. Congressman Mast's remarkable journey, from his distinguished service in the U.S. Army to his impactful leadership in Congress, serves as an inspiration to us all.”
Ms. Weinberger continued, “Representative Mast’s embrace of President Trump’s America First policies that make our nation safer and more prosperous and his staunch support for our beleaguered ally, Israel, have been inspirations to me as I engage in my campaign to serve the people of the 94th District. I am profoundly grateful for Brian’s endorsement, and I pledge to uphold the values of integrity, service, and dedication that Congressman Mast embodies. With his support and guidance, I am committed to working tirelessly for our community, enabling a brighter and stronger future.”
