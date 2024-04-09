Apply now for Salmon Recovery Planning Grants

Join the April 18 pre-application workshop to learn more about this opportunity

The Department of Commerce, in collaboration with the Puget Sound National Estuary Program and the Stormwater and Habitat strategic initiative leads, is offering salmon recovery planning grants to local governments and tribes. These funds aim to advance the Governor’s statewide salmon recovery strategy and align with the Puget Sound National Estuary Partnership’s investment priorities.

Funding details

Grants are available to cities and counties, fully and partially planned under the Growth Management Act and federally recognized tribes. We encourage applications that seek to protect and restore salmon habitat with long-range planning objectives.

Approximately $3.2 million in funding is available, including:

$2.2 million available to communities statewide

$1 million available to communities in the Puget Sound

Up to $2 million in additional funding will be provided and administered by the Habitat Strategic Initiative Lead at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). These funds will layer with the Commerce-administered grant to promote monitoring and adaptive management practices that will improve implementation, consistency, and effectiveness of permitting for critical areas protection in the Puget Sound. These funds may be requested as part of the joint application.

Application information

Pre-Application virtual workshop

Commerce is hosting a pre-application workshop to provide more information about this grant opportunity and how to apply. You must register to attend, but attendance is not required.

Pre-application workshop: 3-4 p.m. Thursday, April 18

Register for the Pre-Application virtual workshop

Questions?

Please contact the Growth Management Services Ecosystem Team at angela.sanfilippo@commerce.wa.gov or david.pater@commerce.wa.gov.

Visit Commerce’s Ecosystem Services Program webpage for more information.