Wound Healing Society 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Announced
The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is pleased to announce Dr. Lisa Gould as the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.
Lisa has worked tirelessly to improve patient care and her research efforts have made a significant impact in the field”BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is pleased to announce Dr. Lisa Gould as the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winner. Dr. Gould is a practicing plastic surgeon and the current Director of Hyperbaric Medical Services at South Shore Health Center for Wound Healing in Weymouth, MA. She is a long-time WHS member, a past President and former member of the Board of Directors and has filled multiple other roles in committee memberships. Dr. Gould is a current member of the WHS Education Committee for which she served as Chair for many years and is a valued member of the Government Relations Committee. She has been very active in educating the next generation of physicians. Dr. Gould has been involved in the educational mission of at least seven societies, including WHS. Her exceptional work in the field of wound healing has advanced wound care and research with over 80 peer-reviewed manuscripts and contributions to an additional five book chapters in the field of wound healing. “Lisa has worked tirelessly to improve patient care and her research efforts have made a significant impact in the field – WHS appreciates her contributions and is delighted to acknowledge her accomplishments with this award”, said Traci Wilgus, PhD, current WHS President.
— Traci Wilgus, PhD, WHS President
Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication. The WHS provides a forum for interaction among scientists, clinicians, and other wound care practitioners, industrial representatives, and government agencies. The WHS is open to individuals who are interested in the field of wound healing and presently comprises more than 2000 members in the United States and other countries.
