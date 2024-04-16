"Triumph in the Trenches" Anthology Honors Emancipation Day, Empowering Black Professionals
On Emancipation Day, April 16, we remember the ongoing struggle for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.
Just as Victor Hugo's “Green Book for Negro Motorists” guided African Americans to safe spaces during segregation, “Triumph in the Trenches” is the Green Book for white work spaces.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Emancipation Day, April 16, we remember the ongoing struggle for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.
— Elona Washington
Released in February, the groundbreaking anthology "Triumph in the Trenches: Navigating Success for Black Professionals" continues to equip Black professionals with strategies to overcome workplace challenges and systemic discrimination.
This powerful collection of stories sheds light on the harsh realities faced by Black professionals in the workplace, while offering practical strategies and pathways to empowerment. Through first-hand accounts, readers gain a deeper understanding of the covert and overt discrimination that Black employees face and learn how to break cycles of oppression, empower themselves, find fulfillment in their careers, and lift as they climb.
"Just as Victor Hugo's “Green Book for Negro Motorists” guided African Americans to safe spaces during the era of segregation, “Triumph in the Trenches” is the Green Book for white work spaces," says Elona Washington, publisher. "Our enslaved ancestors died by suicide due to deteriorating circumstances, and today, we've lost Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey and countless others due to workplace pressures and discrimination. We compiled this anthology to offer hope, strategies, and inspiration so Black Americans can navigate challenges and find fulfillment in their careers."
The book's striking green cover pays homage to Victor Hugo's “Green Book” and the hot air balloons symbolize reconnaissance. During the Civil War, hot air balloons were used for aerial reconnaissance so scouts could see and detect the enemy miles away. The authors in this anthology did the same by sharing hard-won perspectives to help readers recognize and overcome obstacles in the workplace.
As we commemorate Emancipation Day, "Triumph in the Trenches" remains an essential read for Black professionals seeking to navigate the challenges of the workplace and achieve success on their own terms. The book also serves as a vital resource for allies and organizations committed to creating more diverse, inclusive, and equitable work environments.
"Triumph in the Trenches" is available at www.theauthorsjourney.co/triumph.
For more information, please contact:
Elona Washington
elona@theauthorsjourney.co
615-431-9093
###
Elona Washington
The Author's Journey
+1 615-431-9093
elona@theauthorsjourney.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn