TWO BLACK WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP, THE “NONFICTION AUTHOR’S INTENSIVE”, FOR BLACK BUSINESS MONTH
Tia Lee of T Time Foundation, Inc. and Elona Washington of The Author's Journey announced their partnership program, the Nonfiction Author’s Intensive.
The average self published author only sells 250 books in their lifetime. The Nonfiction Author's Intensive is designed to support participants in surpassing the statistics.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Black women entrepreneurs, Tia Lee, founder and CEO of T Time Foundation, Inc., and Elona Washington, founder of The Author's Journey, announced their partnership program, the Nonfiction Author’s Intensive, in honor of Black Business Month.
The virtual program is for authors who wrote a book to further their business or cause. Part One of the program teaches writing and publishing and Part Two covers marketing and publicity. At the conclusion, all participants will have the strategies needed to maximize their book’s income and brand’s impact.
A Nashville native, Tia Lee, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership program, stating, "The 2-Part Author Intensive is about more than publishing books; it's about empowering authors to become catalysts for change. Due to self publishing, the number of authors is increasing and through this collaboration, we aim to equip them with the tools to share their stories and expertise to foster positive societal transformation."
Elona Washington, who also serves as a member of Nashville’s VOICES Committee, added, “What I found working with authors is that their reason for publishing often goes far beyond the book. If they’ve healed, they’re encouraged to help others heal. If a life lesson is learned, they’re inspired to teach others. Unfortunately, the average self published author—of any race—only sells 250 books in their lifetime. This program is designed to support participants in surpassing the statistics."
Program Details and Enrollment: Writers interested in self publishing can enroll in the Wednesday night cohort and authors interested in a re-release strategy can enroll in the Thursday night cohort. The program is co-ed, welcoming participants nationwide and from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
About T Time Foundation, Inc.
T Time Foundation, Inc. is an executive coaching and mentoring 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Nashville, Tennessee whose mission is to help women and girls overcome adversity to live their best lives.
About The Author’s Journey
The Author’s Journey is a book marketing agency that maximizes the income and impact of nonfiction authors.
