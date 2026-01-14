Attorney Darin M. Klemchuk Launches Mediation Practice Focused on Intellectual Property Disputes

At Klemchuk Mediation, our sole focus is IP Dispute Resolution. We blend legal, business, and technical insight to navigate and resolve complex IP disputes with precision and strategic insight.” — Founder Darin Klemchuk

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Darin M. Klemchuk is proud to announce the launch of Klemchuk Mediation , a mediation practice focused solely on intellectual property (IP) matters, affiliated with the IP law firm of Klemchuk PLLC The Vision Behind Klemchuk MediationWith nearly 30 years of experience and more than 1,000 IP disputes handled — including 80+ patent infringement cases — Darin M. Klemchuk offers a rare blend of legal, business, and technical insight. As a business owner and entrepreneur, he understands the strategic considerations driving resolution, while his grasp of complex technical issues helps bridge gaps between parties. His work spans all major areas of IP — from patents and trademarks to copyrights, trade secrets, and anti-counterfeiting.“At Klemchuk Mediation, our sole focus is IP Dispute Resolution. We blend legal, business, and technical insight to navigate and resolve complex IP disputes with precision and strategic insight,” said Founder Darin Klemchuk.The Goal of Comprehensive IP Mediation ServicesThe goal is simple: To bring clarity to even the most complex IP disputes and to move both parties toward a fair resolution.While the mediation focus is narrow, the experience runs deep. It offers guidance and facilitation across all aspects of IP mediation, from early-stage disagreements to complex disputes already in litigation, including cases involving:• Patent Mediation: Structured mediation for patent disputes including infringement claims, licensing disagreements, joint development conflicts, and non-practicing entity (NPE) disputes — often resolving matters more quickly and less expensively than full litigation• Trademark & Branding Mediation: Addressing infringement, counterfeiting, brand confusion, coexistence arrangements, unfair competition, and related marketplace challenges while balancing legal risk with commercial value• Copyright & Image Copyright Mediation: Tailored processes for copyright ownership, infringement, licensing conflicts, and digital content disputes that protect creative assets without public exposure• Trade Secret Mediation: Private resolution for misappropriation claims, NDA breaches, employee mobility disputes, and competitive intelligence issues that risk exposure of sensitive information• Online Marketplace & Domain Name Mediation: Fast, practical resolution paths for domain disputes, unauthorized seller issues, takedown actions, and eCommerce platform conflicts• Founder & Partnership IP Ownership Mediation: Helping co-founders, partners, and joint innovators clarify rights, ownership, and exit strategies to preserve continuity and maximize business value• Technology & Software Mediation: Supporting disputes involving software development, SaaS implementations, licensing agreements, integration issues, and performance obligations — keeping technology projects on track while protecting legal rightsUnique IP Dispute ResolutionIf you are looking for a strategic partner in all aspects of IP mediation, please contact Klemchuk Mediation. Read more about the practice’s IP Dispute Resolution process, rates, and calendar availability here Your Mediator: Darin M. KlemchukDarin is also the founder and CEO of Klemchuk PLLC, a leading litigation, intellectual property, and business law firm based in Dallas, Texas. With a focus on high-touch customer service, the firm assists clients in safeguarding innovation and expanding market share through strategic investments in IP.Note: Klemchuk Mediation provides mediation services only and does not offer legal services. See Klemchuk PLLC for IP legal services.

