Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: April 03, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Provide Update on I-787 Study at Open House on Wednesday, May 1 Agency to Provide Updates on Planning and Environmental Study The New York State Department of Transportation is inviting the public to an open house on the first level of the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany on Wednesday, May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m.. There, the Department will provide an update on the Planning and Environmental Linkage study to reimagine I-787 from the Port of Albany to State Route 7 in Albany County. The study team will be on hand to discuss draft concepts to improve community connections, while providing better access to the Hudson River waterfront. Information will be available to participants at various interactive stations throughout the open house. NYSDOT is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders have ample opportunity to learn about and understand the study’s purpose, needs and objectives. To learn more about the study, or to submit comments, please visit the study’s website at: 787.dot.ny.gov Follow New York State DOT on X (Formerly known as Twitter): @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ##