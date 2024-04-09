Clearwater wildlife blog series: Installment #2- How harvest statistics are used

Although the graveyard may not be as exciting as the white-tail woods, understanding how many and what sorts of deer were harvested in the past grants biologists a glimpse into white-tailed deer population trends through time. To do this, Idaho Fish and Game biologists use information provided by hunters during check stations and Mandatory Hunter Reports. With this information, biologists can determine harvest numbers, how many bucks and does were harvested, how many points were on the antlers of harvested bucks, hunter success rates, and the number of days hunters spent in the field. As this information builds up over time, biologists can compare similarities and differences in white-tailed deer harvest between seasons and gauge what is going on with white-tailed deer populations, even when we cannot count them from a helicopter!

When a shift in white-tailed deer harvest is detected between years, biologists look to identify the cause of that shift. For example, decrease in harvest could be expected and observed following a disease outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). Alternatively, harvest will likely increase following multiple years of mild winter and summer conditions that result in high fawn survival. Because there are many factors that can influence a population, it is an important to consider all factors that could be impacting our white-tailed deer when preparing to make a management decision.

Since 1975, Fish and Game staff have relied on harvest information from hunters to determine what is happening with white-tails. Harvest information provides the basis for wildlife managers across the United States and Canada when it comes to white-tailed deer because they face the same challenges as we do in Idaho when it comes to estimating white-tail populations. This is why providing the Department with information about your hunting experience is so important. Your hunt provides a data point that will help inform biologists and be considered in Idaho’s white-tail management.

Clearwater Region white-tailed deer example

Now that we understand the challenges of counting white-tail deer and how to overcome those challenges in a state like Idaho, we can look at an example of using harvest data to inform management in the Clearwater Region. The figure below charts the total white-tail deer harvest in Game Management Unit (GMU) 11A. Before reading ahead, you should look at the figure and consider: