Central Construction Management Retained to Restore Historic Washington Square Hotel Façade
New York-based exteriors specialist providing extensive restorations at revered NYC LandmarkNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Construction Management, LLC, a fully-integrated, full-service construction company specializing in exterior building restoration services, has been retained for an extensive façade restoration project at the world-renowned Washington Square Hotel, 103 Waverly Place. As part of the city’s Façade Inspection & Safety Program (FISP), the scope of the work will encompass masonry pointing and brick replacement, ornamental limestone and granite repairs and replacement, sealant replacement, marble coping replacements, and rebuilding a Juliette balcony.
“We are delighted to be the team bringing this iconic façade back to its original glory,” says Andrew Bardolf, Principal, Central Construction Management. “Years of experience with landmark projects has given us the acumen to make the right decisions on how the work is executed, as well as ensure new materials match the colors and proportions of the originals.”
Located in Greenwich Village at the corner of Waverly Place and McDougal Street, across from Washington Square Park, the nine-story, circa 1902 Beaux Arts landmark has been a home and destination for writers, artists, and musicians for over 120 years. Its celebrated residents and guests have included famous writers Ernest Hemingway and Dylan Thomas in the early 1900s and in the ensuing years, such music legends as Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Bo Didley, Mick Jagger, and Barbra Streisand.
Purchased by Daniel Paul in 1973, Washington Square Hotel continues to be a family-run business operated by daughter Judy Paul and her husband Marc Garrett. In addition to a notably detailed façade, the hotel’s lobby and rooms have been designed to reflect its rich past. The hotel also features the top-rated North Square Restaurant and Lounge, a rooftop garden, and fitness and massage facilities.
Working on the project with Central Construction Management is structural engineering and building envelope consulting firm Gilsanz Murray Steficek (“GMS”) with a team lead by Partner Susanne Mackiw, AIA.
About Central Construction Management, LLC
Central Construction Management, LLC is a full-service construction company based in the Greater New York Metro area specializing in exterior building restoration services. Its projects include roofing, waterproofing, façade restorations, and parking structure restorations. Founded in 1999, Central Construction Management is a leader in New York City’s Façade Inspection Safety Program (FISP), formerly known as Local Law 11/98, as well as Local Law 126. The firm is also a key provider of façade work mandated by the Climate Mobilization Act, aka Local Law 97. Among its many keynote clients are: CBRE, Related, Tishman-Speyer, Vornado, Argo Real Estate, Rose Associates, Douglas Elliman Property Management, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Management, AKAM, and FirstService.
