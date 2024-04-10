Sugar Sugar™ Opens Another Location; South Florida Bound

Patrick and Lynette Meglio have opened South Florida's first Sugar Sugar. The Nation's, runaway solution for clean beauty. Lynette Meglio has open South Florida's first Sugar Sugar. The original sugaring hair removal solution. Lynette Meglio with Beauty Disruptor, Aimee Blake

The Darling of Franchise Insiders Makes Another Big Splash. This Time in South Florida (Wellington)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the innovator in the organic beauty service space, continues a mercurial push across the United States. The beauty brand disruptor and clean service leader (renowned for Sugaring Hair Removal or “Sugar Waxing”) has opened in Wellington, Florida. The location, placed aptly at 11924 Forest Hill Blvd, sits next to other synergetic businesses including Publix. The location is unique in that this franchisee is also the area rep for the majority of South Florida. This allows for mentorship in a centric location.

Sugar Sugar™ is a science and technology company first, building it's systems around proven research and analysis. It has identified many markets primed for growth across the country. In Florida, those include but are not limited to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Boynton Beach.

"While Sugaring hair removal is on the rise in the beauty market, Sugar Sugar™ is the only Sugaring franchise that provides a unique variety of complimentary services that clients will not find anywhere else,” said Lynette Meglio, an experienced franchisee/developer who has delved into beauty for the first time. “As a Clean Beauty Studio that specializes in *Sugar * Skin * Spray * Brow Science™, my husband and I knew this was something we wanted to be involved with as a franchisee and as an Area Representative on the east coast of Florida.”

Meglio comes to Sugar Sugar™ having a long career within a well established food franchise. But she was ready for a change. She opted for something more woman-focused and natural, with easy buy-in and without food cost(s). She pointed out, “in addition to their proprietary organic product line, facials and airbrush spray tans provide great organic options to client offerings. Sugar Sugar™ is changing the rules of the beauty industry by providing estheticians extensive training and career growth, while providing exceptional services to clients of all ages."

“It's no secret South Florida is booming,” said Aimee Blake, Founder of Sugar Sugar™. “But it was important for us to find the right first market. We have that in Wellington. A growing, changing, rapidly modernizing community. We also wanted Franchisees who could act as local, regional mentors. Because of this, we feel really great about the next wave of South Florida Franchisees.”

“Wellington has been an amazing location for Sugar Sugar,” added Meglio. “The residents, local businesses, and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce have been so welcoming and supportive. The Wellington demographic is our perfect clientele. A great mix of established families and seasonal guests, and weekly social events where businesses build a personal connection with the residents. It is truly a little slice of heaven, and I get to work here every day!”

Sugar Sugar™ is committed to growth within North and South Florida as well as Florida's west coast. The brand is ascending throughout the United States. As demand continues to flourish for clean beauty with low point of entry - high returns, Sugar Sugar™ is positioned to thrive. To learn more about dictating your own future in clean beauty with Sugar Sugar™, contact Franchise@MySugarSugar.com