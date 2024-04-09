Betenbough Companies Enhances Employee Health Benefits with CaringWire
Betenbough Companies
CaringWire Digital Health Solutions
Empowering Construction with Health: Betenbough Leads the Way in Digital Benefits Solutions
With CaringWire, we've successfully consolidated all our health benefits into a single, intuitive app, significantly enhancing our employees' interaction with their benefits...it is revolutionary!”COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Betenbough Companies, a leading Texas-based, mid-market home builder, proudly announces a strategic move to elevate its employee health benefits experience through the integration of CaringWire, a comprehensive health and wellness platform. This initiative underscores Betenbough's commitment to nurturing the well-being of its workforce by streamlining access to health benefits and enhancing utilization.
— Maddie Wilkins
As a self-funded employer, Betenbough has continuously explored innovative strategies to efficiently manage its health benefits, with a particular focus on the health and satisfaction of its employees. The adoption of CaringWire marks a significant advancement toward realizing this ambition.
Maddie Wilkins, the Health and Wellness Specialist at Betenbough, expressed her enthusiasm for the platform's introduction. "With CaringWire, we've successfully consolidated all our health benefits into a single, intuitive app, significantly enhancing our employees' interaction with their benefits. This ease of access to care and information they need has been revolutionary." Wilkins added “it also was just a more cost effective solution than what we had experienced before, allowing accessibility to our employees at a cheaper cost”.
The CaringWire platform boasts a variety of features specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of Betenbough's employees, including telehealth services, wellness initiatives, and a centralized hub for all health-related information. Its adaptability has been key in providing a personalized and seamless experience for each employee.
Highlighting the platform's immediate impact, Wilkins noted, "Adoption of this app in the first month has been about 66%, which is super awesome. Our employees were in flu season, and they needed something that was going to give them quick accessibility to immediate healthcare in the palm of their hand." This significant adoption rate underscores the platform's effectiveness and the positive reception from the workforce.
Betenbough's proactive approach, complemented by CaringWire's cutting-edge technology, is redefining standards for corporate health benefits. It reflects the company's unwavering dedication to creating a health-conscious work environment that places a premium on employee well-being.
Michael Sentz, Founder and CEO of CaringWire shared, “Betenbough isn’t just investing in powerful health benefits; they are trailblazers in making these benefits more accessible than ever for their team. Their proactive approach to healthcare sets a new standard for the industry, showing a deep commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of their employees. We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative leader and look forward to seeing the positive impacts of our collaboration unfold.”
Both Betenbough Companies and CaringWire look forward to the continued success of their partnership and the lasting benefits it will provide to employees. They are committed to pushing the boundaries of health and wellness support in the construction industry and beyond.
About Betenbough Companies
Betenbough Companies, headquartered in Texas, is a mid-market home builder renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction sector. Focused on community and employee welfare, Betenbough strives to deliver superior homes and work environments. For further details about Betenbough Companies and their dedication to employee health and wellness, please visit https://betenboughcompanies.com
About CaringWire
CaringWire is a leading provider of healthcare navigation and accessibility solutions. Supporting value based care, health equity social determinants of health, and athletic health with configurable solutions nationwide. CaringWire provides flexible quick-to-implement and cost effective solutions with the healthcare industry's most comprehensive partner network that enhances the way companies support their health and wellness needs. For more information please visit https://caringwire.com
Michael Sentz
CaringWire
+1 6142711792
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn