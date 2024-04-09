VERACITY ONSITE OPENS FIRST CLINIC FOR HEALTH PLAN PARTICIPANTS OF SEBASTIAN COUNTY AND WELDON, WILLIAMS & LICK
We are excited to launch our first clinic under the Veracity Onsite brand, extending our commitment to delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions.”FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veracity Onsite, a provider of onsite healthcare solutions, proudly announces the opening of its inaugural clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in March 2024. This investment represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for employees and their families enrolled in Sebastian County and Weldon, Williams & Lick health plans.
"We are excited to launch our first clinic under the Veracity Onsite brand, extending our commitment to delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions," stated Marilynn “Pepper” Schafer, Co-Founder and Principal at Veracity Benefits, LLC. "By serving the families of Sebastian County and Weldon, Williams & Lick, we aim to provide comprehensive healthcare services that prioritize convenience and wellness."
Located in Fort Smith, the Veracity Onsite clinic offers a broad spectrum of primary and acute healthcare services delivered by experienced physicians and an advanced practice team. This includes acute care, health screenings, preventive care, and tailored wellness programs.
Veracity Onsite extends a warm invitation to additional employers in the area to join in the initiative, benefiting from convenient onsite healthcare services for their employees and their families.
The opening of the Fort Smith clinic marks a significant milestone in Veracity Onsite's mission to provide accessible and convenient healthcare services. With its modern facility and skilled healthcare professionals, the clinic is poised to become a cornerstone of health and wellness in Sebastian County.
For more information about Veracity Onsite and its healthcare solutions, please visit www.veracity-benefits.com.
