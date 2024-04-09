Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,227 in the last 365 days.

VERACITY ONSITE OPENS FIRST CLINIC FOR HEALTH PLAN PARTICIPANTS OF SEBASTIAN COUNTY AND WELDON, WILLIAMS & LICK

Veracity Onsite

We are excited to launch our first clinic under the Veracity Onsite brand, extending our commitment to delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions.”
— Marilynn "Pepper" Schafer
FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veracity Onsite, a provider of onsite healthcare solutions, proudly announces the opening of its inaugural clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in March 2024. This investment represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for employees and their families enrolled in Sebastian County and Weldon, Williams & Lick health plans.

"We are excited to launch our first clinic under the Veracity Onsite brand, extending our commitment to delivering accessible and high-quality healthcare solutions," stated Marilynn “Pepper” Schafer, Co-Founder and Principal at Veracity Benefits, LLC. "By serving the families of Sebastian County and Weldon, Williams & Lick, we aim to provide comprehensive healthcare services that prioritize convenience and wellness."

Located in Fort Smith, the Veracity Onsite clinic offers a broad spectrum of primary and acute healthcare services delivered by experienced physicians and an advanced practice team. This includes acute care, health screenings, preventive care, and tailored wellness programs.

Veracity Onsite extends a warm invitation to additional employers in the area to join in the initiative, benefiting from convenient onsite healthcare services for their employees and their families.

The opening of the Fort Smith clinic marks a significant milestone in Veracity Onsite's mission to provide accessible and convenient healthcare services. With its modern facility and skilled healthcare professionals, the clinic is poised to become a cornerstone of health and wellness in Sebastian County.

For more information about Veracity Onsite and its healthcare solutions, please visit www.veracity-benefits.com.

Kerry Aponte
Veracity Benefits, LLC
info@veracity-benefits.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

VERACITY ONSITE OPENS FIRST CLINIC FOR HEALTH PLAN PARTICIPANTS OF SEBASTIAN COUNTY AND WELDON, WILLIAMS & LICK

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more