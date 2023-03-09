Veracity Benefits, LLC Acquires myCatalyst, Inc.
We are thrilled to welcome myCatalyst to the Veracity Benefits family.”KENNESAW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veracity Benefits, LLC, a leading provider of employee benefits cost savings solutions for self-insured employers, announced today that it has acquired myCatalyst, Inc. myCatalyst is a respected, award-winning data analytics and reporting firm offering innovative modular services and platforms that provide patient-specific, actionable analytics and proprietary software that integrate seamlessly to help healthcare providers, healthcare organizations, and employers across the country achieve and maintain improved quality outcomes, increased utilization efficiencies, and optimized financial performance. The acquisition was completed on March 1, 2023.
— Michael Espenlaub, Co-Founder and Principal
“We are thrilled to welcome myCatalyst to the Veracity Benefits family,” said Michael Espenlaub, Co-Founder and Principal. “This acquisition will enhance our existing technology offerings and enable us to provide even greater value to our clients.”
myCatalyst’s mission has always been to function as a catalyst for healthcare transformation by leveraging data, analytics, systems, and services to help local models of care achieve optimal healthcare and financial outcomes for populations served – one population at a time, one individual at a time.
“We created myCatalyst to help companies improve the health and wellbeing of their employees,” said Robin Foust, co-founder of myCatalyst. “By joining forces with Veracity Benefits, we are excited to expand our reach and help even more companies achieve their goals.”
Veracity Benefits plans to integrate myCatalyst’s services and platforms into its existing suite of benefits solutions. The company will continue to support current myCatalyst clients and provide ongoing enhancements.
