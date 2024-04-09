Submit Release
Delivering Social Housing for Local Communities

Preparation has now begun for the physical redevelopment of the Adam Street site on Duncairn Gardens in North Belfast.

As a result of extensive public consultation, social housing will be provided through a residential-led regeneration scheme. This is in line with the Duncairn Gardens Development Study, commissioned by the Department for Communities (DfC) and published in March 2023.

To create a more comprehensive area of land for redevelopment the boundary of the Northgate site, adjacent to Upper Canning Street, has been reconfigured and moved back.

Apex Housing Association have now been officially appointed by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) to redevelop Adam Street. A design team will now work with Apex to gather the views of local residents and stakeholders to meet the needs of the community.

