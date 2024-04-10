San Miguel de Allende’s Hotel Matilda Inspires Health and Wellness for Summer Travel
EINPresswire.com/ -- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico - As the summer sun brightens the historic streets of San Miguel de Allende, Hotel Matilda opens its doors as a haven of health and wellness. Nestled in the heart of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hotel Matilda is not just a place to stay; it’s a destination for well-being and rejuvenating.
Step off the cobblestone streets and away from the Spanish-influenced charm of San Miguel de Allende to discover the chic, modern flair of Hotel Matilda. The boutique hotel, named Best Hotel in Mexico by Conde Nast Traveler, is known for its spa oasis, Space, that offers an escape from the ordinary. Guests are invited to indulge in a sanctuary of tranquility, where personalized wellness journeys await.
Tucked within the hotel's eclectic, modern surroundings, the spa at Hotel Matilda is a haven of luxury and serenity. Space is unique to San Miguel de Allende in that it focuses on the beauty and relaxation of the body, mind, and spirit. The spa's specialties are its rituals inspired by five points of wellness: Energy, Focus, Recovery, Radiance, and Decompression. Guests can indulge in personalized spa experiences, partake in yoga sessions with breathtaking views, and savor nutritious gourmet offerings crafted by Michelin star chef, Vicente Torres.
The hotel’s state-of-the-art spa facilities offer an array of treatments, including massages, facials, and a Turkish bath, ensuring a holistic approach to relaxation. The fitness center is equipped with modern amenities for those seeking to maintain their workout regimen, while the outdoor pool provides a serene escape.
For a dewy, ready-for-summer glow, The HydraFacial Matilda is an hour-long facial treatment that blends advanced medical technology with rejuvenating skincare techniques. This treatment provides immediate and noticeable results by cleansing, hydrating, and nourishing the skin, resulting in a radiant and youthful complexion.
Guests can indulge in a Lineal Treatment which is a two-hour experience that is inspired by traditional herbal traditions that are indigenous to Mexico. It harnesses the diverse properties of mezcal and agave derivatives to provide a purifying body experience. By exfoliating the skin and nourishing the body with a Mezcal Lineal mask, guests are elevated to relaxation at the highest level. The experience concludes with a massage using a holistic blend of oils crafted in-house.
The Dreaming Together ritual is two-and-a-half-hour treatment invites guests to begin with a relaxing bath and a glass of sparkling wine. This is followed by a full body exfoliation for the softest skin and ends with an aromatherapy massage using essential oils blended specifically for each guest's physical and emotional goals.
And that’s all just the beginning. Guests staying at Hotel Matilda could fill each day of their summer stay with a dedicated wellness experience. Some of the spa's most popular services include the Hammam ritual, the Lavender and Coconut Wrap, the Herbal Compress Massage, the Vitamin C Facial, and the private yoga sessions.
At Moxi, Hotel Matilda’s signature restaurant, the menu is a testament to the fusion of health and flavor. Chef Vicente Torres has meticulously curated dishes that are both delightful and nourishing, ensuring that every meal contributes to the overall wellness of our guests.
The rooms at Hotel Matilda serve as individual sanctuaries for guests, ensuring they are comfortable, relaxed, and inspired. Each room is a work of art, featuring ample space to relax, 100% Egyptian cotton sheets, and a warm, modern design. The Owner's Suite dials it up with a private terrace and a living room space.
Hotel Matilda offers the ultimate summer retreat where health and luxury coalesce. For reservations and more information about wellness offerings, please visit the website www.hotelmatilda.com.
Hotel Matilda is a luxury boutique hotel that celebrates the contemporary traveler and the vibrant Latin art scene. With its sophisticated accommodations, gourmet dining, personalized spa experiences, and dynamic art collection, Hotel Matilda is the epitome of modern luxury in San Miguel de Allende.
Media Contact: Carlos Lopez
carlos@enroutecommunications.com
For photos of the facility, click here.
For Wellness photos, click here.
All pictures courtesy of Hotel Matilda
Hotel Matilda
