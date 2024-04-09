Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 9, 2024



Contact: Greg Rothschadl or John Huber, 605-668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 81, which is Broadway Avenue in Yankton, is scheduled for replacement. Work is scheduled to tentatively start on Monday, April 15, 2024. The project is anticipated to be complete within two to four days.

The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced with a new crossing, and new asphalt will be placed on each approach.

During the project, traffic will be detoured around the work site. The southbound detour route is west on 15th Street, south on Railroad Street, and Highway 81. The northbound detour route is east on 8th Street, north on Cedar Street, west on 10th Street, and Highway 81. This project will be completed jointly by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad and SDDOT workforce.

