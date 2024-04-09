President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation stone for the Ganja City Stadium.

The head of state was briefed about the proposed facilities to be developed within the stadium.

The Ganja City Stadium, originally built between 1959-1963 and operational since 1964, faced deterioration of spectator stands in recent years, rendering it partially unusable for technical reasons. However, auxiliary training grounds and a football academy building were constructed on the stadium grounds.

As per a presidential order issued on October 6, 2023, an initial allocation of one million manats from the President's reserve fund was made for the design and implementation of the Ganja City Stadium's reconstruction project. Design work for the stadium has already been completed.

The reconstruction project envisions expanding the stadium's area to 10 hectares, with a spectator capacity of 15,464 in accordance with UEFA's 4th category standards. The stadium will feature seating areas for VVIP, VIP, SKY-boxes, media representatives, and physically challenged spectators, along with dressing rooms for players, conference hall as well as rooms for medical, technical staff, referees, and other necessary areas.

In addition, ticket offices, various public catering establishments, above-ground parking lots, and turnstiles will be created within the stadium premises.

