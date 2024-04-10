The Aesthetic Meeting 2024: Rosemont Media Set to Exhibit in Vancouver
Rosemont Media to exhibit at The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 in Vancouver, showcasing its modern digital marketing services for aesthetic professionals.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosemont Media, a leading plastic surgery marketing firm, is pleased to announce its participation in The Aesthetic Meeting 2024. Hosted by The Aesthetic Society (formerly known as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, or ASAPS), this premier industry event will take place from May 2-5 in the vibrant city of Vancouver. Rosemont Media is set to showcase its cutting-edge digital marketing solutions designed specifically for aesthetic surgery practices at booth #613.
The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 marks a significant gathering for professionals in the aesthetic surgery field, providing an excellent platform for learning, networking, and discovering the latest industry trends and innovations. Rosemont Media is proud to contribute to this enriching environment by offering its expertise in tailored marketing strategies that enhance online presence and patient engagement.
Keith Humes, CEO, has attended ASAPS’ yearly meeting since 1999, making this his 25th year participating in the distinguished event. He will represent the Rosemont Media team along with team members Brandon Borenstein and Abigail Patterson. They are excited to meet attendees, discuss current digital marketing trends, and demonstrate how Rosemont Media’s comprehensive services can benefit aesthetic surgery practices.
Exhibit Dates and Hours:
Friday, May 3, 8:00 AM – 5:45 PM
Saturday, May 4, 8:15 AM – 4:45 PM
Sunday, May 5, 8:15 AM – 2:30 PM
Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #613 to connect with the Rosemont Media team, learn more about their innovative marketing solutions, and explore how they can achieve their digital marketing goals. Whether aesthetic professionals are looking to enhance their website, boost their online visibility, or implement effective plastic surgery SEO strategies, Rosemont Media is ready to help them get started. The firm also specializes in optimizing social media strategies for plastic surgery practices, ensuring clients navigate the competitive digital landscape with expertise.
"We are thrilled to be a part of The Aesthetic Meeting 2024 and look forward to connecting with existing and new partners," said Keith Humes, CEO of Rosemont Media. "It’s an excellent opportunity for us to showcase how our specialized services can help aesthetic surgery practices thrive in an increasingly digital world."
About Rosemont Media
Rosemont Media is a San Diego-based digital marketing firm specializing in plastic surgery website design, SEO, and online advertising for the aesthetic surgery industry. With a focus on personalized service and results-driven strategies, Rosemont Media helps practices across the globe enhance their online presence and connect with their target audiences.
